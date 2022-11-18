No one hurt in the incident

A Palestinian man carrying a knife was arrested on Friday in the West Bank, Israeli authorities said on Friday.

No one was hurt in the incident outside the Israeli town of Kiryat Arba.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops on a routine patrol spotted a suspicious young Palestinian man at the entrance to Kiryat Arba. The troops subjected him to a search, finding a knife on his person and arresting him.

The incident comes days after a stabbing attack in the West Bank city of Ariel, where a Palestinian terrorist killed three Israeli civilians.

