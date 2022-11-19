Syria claims 4 soldiers killed in overnight Israeli air raid

Israel rarely discusses specific raids but acknowledges fighting against Iran, Hezbollah entrenchment

Four Syrian soldiers were killed and one wounded in Israeli "air aggression" on some posts in the coastal and central regions of Syria on Saturday morning, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Syrian air defenses countered the attack, which came from the Mediterranean Sea side and also caused material damage, the agency said.

Other reports cited witnesses overhearing blasts in Latakia, Hama and Homs.

While Israel rarely comments on specific incidents, it carried out hundreds of air raids in the war-ravaged neighboring country to prevent Iranian entrenchment on its northern border and cut off weapon cargos bound for the Hezbollah terrorist group.