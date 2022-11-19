Shin Bet: Possible collapse of PA to aggravate security crisis

The succession to 87-year-old Abbas is another thorny issue

The chief of Israel's Shin Bet security agency warned that the collapse of the Palestinian Authority, the governing body in the West Bank, would make an already precarious security situation much worse, Hebrew-language media reported.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar consulted Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week regarding the spike in terrorist activity in the West Bank territories that saw 28 Israelis killed this year and many more injured.

In October alone, a total of 614 incidents where Palestinians hurled stones at Israelis were recorded, while shooting attacks were at 23. Another 43 assaults were carried out using rocks, bats and firearms.

Bar stressed the fragility of the Palestinian structures of governance and security, saying those were challenged by new extremist forces arising the West Bank, such as the Lion's Den group.

The group, behind many of the recent attacks on Israelis in the West Bank, reflects demographic and social trends in the West Bank, where a great number of young men find themselves disillusioned, without prospects and eventually radicalized, the security chief said.

The succession to 87-year-old Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas is another thorny issue that could precipitate a political and security crisis.