Israeli soldier attacked during Hebron clashes

Jewish Israelis reportedly marched throughout Palestinian areas of the city flying Israeli flags

The West Bank city of Hebron saw violent clashes on Saturday as Jewish Israelis spent the weekend in the city for an annual pilgrimage tradition, resulting in a female Israeli soldier being wounded.

Jewish Israelis reportedly marched throughout Palestinian areas of the city on Saturday morning, flying Israeli flags. In response, Palestinians threw stones at the Israelis. The Israelis marched to the tomb of Otniel Ben Knaz, the first biblical judge of Israel, throwing stones, resulting in riots.

Israeli forces attempted to disperse the rioters when an Israeli attacked the soldier with a stick. She received medical treatment before being evacuated.

The Jewish Israelis were in Hebron to celebrate the reading of the Torah portion Chayei Sarah, which tells the story of the biblical figure of Abraham purchasing the Cave of the Patriarchs, located in Hebron, as a burial place for his wife, the matriarch Sarah.

Each year, thousands of Jews gather in Hebron to celebrate the Shabbat when Chayei Sarah is read.

Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90 Jews tour in the West Bank city of Hebron, after earlier clashes broke out between Jews and Palestinians, November 19, 2022.

In a separate occurrence on Friday night, one of the bodyguards of far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir was wounded in an altercation in Hebron. The guard was sent to a hospital for medical treatment with no immediate information on his condition being available.

Hebron also saw masked settlers throwing stones at Palestinian homes on Friday night, smashing windows and a car windshield, according to the Yesh Din NGO. Earlier that morning, a Palestinian teenager was arrested with a knife near the city.

The West Bank city of Hebron is unique as it is under shared Israeli-Palestinian control, with the Palestinian Authority responsible for roughly 80 percent of the city.