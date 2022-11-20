Israel's national security adviser praises Iran protests

Eyal Hulata stresses Israel's continued integration in region serves security, stability and future of Mideast

Israel's National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata on Sunday addressed the ongoing protests in Iran during a security conference in Bahrain's capital Manama.

Speaking directly to Iranian women in Farsi, he said that "women's lives are important."

Hulata called on the world negotiating with Iran in Vienna to stop ignoring Iran's nuclear and regional policies, speaking of the Iranian regime's suppression of Iranian protesters.

18th Event

The 18th annual IISS Manama Dialogue focused on new security partnerships in the region and at the seminar Hulata thanked Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias for strengthening the relationship between his country and Greece. He also praised the strengthening of cooperation between the United States and Israel, as well as growing security partnerships in the Middle East.

Hulata pointed out that these partnerships between Israel and its allies in the region aim to confront food and energy crises and security threats mainly represented by Iran, which he said has doubled its attacks by its proxies in the region and through cyber attacks on civilian targets in Israel, Albania and other countries.

The latest Iranian attacks targeted an oil tanker belonging to an Israeli billionaire off the coast of Oman, in addition to Iran's participation in the war in Europe.

Hulata referred to Israel's deepening partnerships with countries in the region in the field of energy and water, pointing to Saudi Arabia allowing Israeli commercial flights to travel through its airspace.

Kobi Gideon/GPO Israel's then-prime minister Yair Lapid conducts a security tour of the Karish gas platform in Israeli-controlled waters of the eastern Mediterranean, October 30, 2022.

Israel-Lebanon border

In this context, Hulata praised the maritime border demarcation agreement with Lebanon, which he said serves the two peoples, as well as Israeli security and guarantees and prosperity for Lebanon.

The security adviser stressed that the continued integration of Israel in the region serves the security, stability and future of the Middle East.

For his part, Dendias said that the Abraham Accords changed the course of history, not only for the Middle East, but for the world.

The minister pointed out that the agreement to demarcate the maritime borders between Israel and Lebanon, two countries that do not recognize each other, was accomplished under international law. Dendias noted that the maritime agreement between Greece and Egypt served as a model for the possibility of resolving disputes between countries by resorting to international rules.

Washington's view

Coordinator of Middle East affairs in the U.S. National Security Council, Brett McGurk, confirmed that the U.S. is committed to the security of the Middle East, and that America's interests in the region are important and Washington remains committed to these interests. He pointed out that U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed this, acknowledging that there is concern in the region about the policies of the United States.

McGurk considered that the United States is following China's policies in the region, considering that Washington continues to deepen its investments and partnerships in the region to ensure the ability of America's allies and partners to protect themselves, and not to allow countries that do not respect international law and order to threaten America's partners.

McGurk said that America gives priority to diplomacy, but deterrence is used to confront those who threaten international security and order, such as those he described as Iran's agents and being targeted by U.S. forces, stressing the continuation of the U.S. presence in the region.

McGurk praised his country's role in reaching the demarcation agreement between Israel and Lebanon.