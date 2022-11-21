Israel military intel chief says Iran considers disrupting World Cup

'The only thing holding them back is how the Qataris will react'

Israel’s Military Intelligence chief Major General Aharon Haliva said on Monday that Iran has considered disrupting the World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking at an Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) conference in Tel Aviv, Haliva said that “Iran is on the whole field, from nuclear to riots.”

According to the military official, Iran will continue to act aggressively in the region amid ongoing protests at home and considered disrupting the World Cup in Qatar, which kicked off on Sunday.

“The only thing holding them back is how the Qataris will react,” he said.

Haliva added that Iran made “significant progress” toward producing 90 percent enriched uranium.

“The moment is coming when the greatest test of the international community will come to light, when Iran entertains [the idea of] enrichment at 90 percent, even if only symbolically,” he said.

Haliva noted that Israeli military chief Aviv Kohavi’s trip to the U.S., which is focused on the Iranian threat, comes at a “critical” time.