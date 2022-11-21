Israeli army investigating possible car bomb attack

Vehicle contained three gas cylinders, explosives and a wire that could have been used as a detonator

Israeli security forces on Monday were investigating whether a car that exploded near a military post near the West Bank settlement of Mevo Dotan was a car bomb.

According to Hebrew media, the vehicle contained three gas cylinders, explosives and a wire that could have been used as a detonator.

A Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) flag was found near the car.

If the investigation establishes with certainty that the car was intended to explode near the soldiers on duty in the guardhouse, this would be a significant escalation in the type of attack targeting the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the West Bank.

The possible car bomb attack comes as senior IDF commanders have recently noted an easing of Palestinian violence in the region.

So far, the majority of attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in recent months have been carried out with firearms or bladed weapons. In this same period, the IDF and the Shin Bet (internal security agency) have also thwarted hundreds of attacks of all kinds against Israeli targets.

Israeli security forces also carried out counter-terror raids in the West Bank overnight from Sunday to Monday, as part of Operation "Break the Wave," in which eight Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities were arrested and another killed after the soldiers returned fire in their direction.