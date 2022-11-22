Biden administration continues to focus on unrest in West Bank

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi met with United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday in Washington to discuss the threats posed by Iran.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden also noted that the two discussed the continuing security situation in the West Bank during the White House meeting, with no new positions from the administration being announced.

Kochavi is on a five-day trip to the U.S., meeting with senior U.S. security officials to discuss coordination efforts against Iran, but the Biden administration has been repeatedly outspoken about the ongoing unrest in the West Bank. They fear a breakdown of the Palestinian Authority amid the IDF's Operation "Break the Wave" -- a months-long military operation in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks earlier this year against Israeli civilians.

"There are complex reasons, biological reasons" for the potential demise of the PA, i24NEWS reporter Pierre Klochendler said, citing the advanced age of PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

There hasn't been elections for 17 years and last year Abbas decided to cancel the elections. "That creates an image problem for the PA in the eyes of the Palestinians themselves," Klochendler added.

The new right-wing Israeli government could be problematic for the PA as well and for the two-state solution that the U.S. is arguing for, Klochendler noted.

Also on Monday, Kochavi was awarded the Legion of Merit by the Joint Chiefs of General Staff Mark Milley. The award was given following an honor guard ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.

"Kochavi exemplified the spirit of collaboration and cooperation in furthering the strategic partnership of the U.S. and the State of Israel," the announcement of the award read.