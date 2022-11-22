Israel, U.S. to simulate attacks against Iran and its proxies

'We are at a critical point in time that requires the acceleration of cooperation against Iran'

Israel’s army on Tuesday announced that it will conduct a joint aerial exercise with the United States that will simulate scenarios of attacks against Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.

On Monday, Israel’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi held a series of meetings with American officials in Washington at the Pentagon and the White House, including the Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, with whom he discussed “the focal points of the situation in the region,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

Kochavi also met with the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley, for the second time this week. They discussed further strengthening the cooperation between the Israeli and American militaries as well as mutual regional threats, primarily the Iranian nuclear threat.

“I would like to thank the governing authorities and senior members of the U.S. defense institutions for their partnership and support for the State of Israel and [Israel’s army],” Kochavi said.

“On the one hand, Iran is under many economic, military, and internal pressures, and on the other hand, it continues to promote its nuclear program. [Israel’s army] strongly promotes all operational plans against the Iranian threat,” he added.

Israel Army Israeli Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi (R) shakes hands with Israel's ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog in Washington, the United States.

At the White House, Kochavi took part in a meeting during which U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reiterated Washington's pledge to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, the Israeli army noted in its statement.

“We are at a critical point in time that requires the acceleration of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its terrorist proxies in the region,” Kochavi continued.

“Our deep cooperation with our greatest ally was and continues to be a central pillar of our national security.”

Analysis

While this will not be the first joint aerial exercise between Israel and the U.S., it will be the first with such an overt - and quite frankly blatant - message toward Tehran. It comes as indirect talks between Iran and the world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have come to a standstill since September.

Since then, officials in Jerusalem and Washington have begun to change the tone, showing a willingness to mull over a military option with diplomacy failing. During its 18 months in power, re-establishing Israel's military capability to conduct airstrikes in Iran was one of the main objectives of the outgoing Israeli government.

Earlier this month, Israel's outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel currently has the capability to strike Iranian nuclear facilities: "Israel has the capability to operate in Iran and we must continue strengthening it."

A joint U.S.-Israel aerial drill simulating attacks against Iranian targets is a good start to that.