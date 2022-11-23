Two explosions in Jerusalem, at least 9 wounded

First blast occurred at the entrance to Jerusalem, second at Ramot Junction * This is a developing story

Jerusalem was hit by two explosions on Wednesday morning, one at the western entrance of the city and one at Ramot Junction in northern Jerusalem, leaving multiple wounded, at least two critically.

At 7:06 a.m., Israel's Magen David Adom received a report about several wounded as a result of an explosion at a bus stop near the western entrance to Jerusalem. Six people were treated at the scene, two in critical condition, two in serious condition and two in mild to moderate condition.

Route 1 from the Cedar Tunnel to the west was closed to traffic following the incident. Police say that the circumstances of the first incident are unclear and under investigation.

There are conflicting reports on the cause of the second explosion, with some reporting an explosive strapped to a motorbike and others reporting a bag packed with explosives left at the bus stop.

Ihud Hatzla spokesmen The entrance to Jerusalem following the explosion on November 23, 2022.

A second blast was reported at Ramot Junction in northern Jerusalem shortly after 7:30 a.m. Three were reported slightly wounded from shrapnel as a result of the explosion. The medical teams of the Ihud Hatzala provided first aid at the scene.

Three wounded people were evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus in a mild condition as a result of the second explosion, one 12-year-old, one 32-year-old and one about 50-years-old.

Courtesy The site of the second explosion at Ramot Junction in northern Jerusalem, November 23, 2022.

The spokesman for Hamas, Abd Latif al-Kanou, welcomed the first explosion, at the bus station, in Jerusalem: "The Zionist occupation is paying the price today for its crimes and aggression against our people and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and we have warned about this repeatedly. Our people will not remain silent in the face of this, and the outrage Al-Aqsa will explode and spread in all regions"

Olivier Fitoussil/Flash90 Police and security personnel at the scene of an explosion in Ramot, Jerusalem, on November 23, 2022.

