Analysis: Bomb usage points to Israeli intel failures

Explosions, such as the ones in Jerusalem, are a large-scale operation. How did it go by undetected?

At 7:05 AM the first bomb went off near Jerusalem's Central Bus Station. A half-hour later, another detonated nearby. Israelis across the country immediately started asking if the country was in another intifada.

The use of explosives has been rare in the last decade and a half. Between security cooperation with the Palestinian Authority, deep intelligence penetration into traditional terrorist groups, regular raids on bomb-making facilities and strong border controls, Israel managed to suppress the explosive terror that traumatized a generation.

In recent memory, terror has been carried out with knives and guns. Until today.

Two close proximity remote detonations are not the work of a lone wolf, it requires infrastructure - in this case, infrastructure Israel hasn't penetrated.

More revealing is that none of the traditional terror fronts immediately took credit. Hamas said they supported it, but went no further. Neither did Islamic Jihad or Lions' Den.

But using explosives isn't simple. Terror groups have limited access to industrial arms manufacturing. Hamas and Islamic Jihad get military explosives smuggled in from Iran in limited quantities, and anything else has to be manufactured. The explosives used in the attack this morning bear the hallmarks of such an IED.

The clouds of white smoke at each detonation are a giveaway of unburnt or unreacted compounds that imply a homemade device, not a military explosive.

But homemade isn't the same as something a lone wolf could do.

It requires a logistics chain. The source is industrial or agricultural dual-use chemicals and their importers. Then you need experts in mixing the bombs. Then machinery and real estate to set up shop. Then someone to finance everything. And a delivery man.

That's a large-scale operation - one where every level can raise red flags for deeper investigation.

At each level, Israel failed.

Why?