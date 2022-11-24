Manhunt underway after deadly Jerusalem attacks

Iranian hacker group publishes surveillance video of the terrorist attack

Israel's security establishment remains on high alert after two coordinated bombings in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.

The manhunt continued on Thursday morning for the perpetrators behind the blasts that caused the death of a 16-year-old and wounded at least 18 others.

Israeli police are investigating the incidents as terrorist attacks and the assessment is that the explosions were coordinated and that both were conducted by remotely detonated devices that contained marbles and nails to maximize the radius of the blasts.

Meanwhile, an Iranian hacker group published security camera video footage of the attack. The group posted a threatening message to its Telegram account along with the videos.

The attacks occurred at busy bus stops during the morning rush hour -- one at the entrance to the city in Givat Shaul and other at Ramot Junction in the northern section of Jerusalem.

The terrorism drew international condemnation, with the United States offering its assistance to the Israeli government in its investigation.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement said that the U.S. "stands resolutely with the people of Israel in the face of the terrorist attacks that occurred this morning in Jerusalem. We express our condolences to the family of the deceased and wish all victims a speedy recovery. We remain in close contact with our Israeli partners and reiterate that our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad."