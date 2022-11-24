Shin Bet thwarted planned bus bombing, arresting in late October Gaza resident with work permit

Israel prevented a planned bomb attack on a bus in the south of the country by a resident of the Gaza Strip, it was revealed on Thursday.

The Shin Bet internal security service thwarted the attack, seizing the bomb and arresting in late October Fatehi Ziad Zakot, a 31-year-old resident of Rafah who had a work permit in Israel.

An indictment was filed by the South District Attorney's Office against Zakot on Thursday morning.

Shin Bet Fatehi Ziad Zakot

The Shin Bet said that he was recruited by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization to carry out an attack on a bus line in the southern region of Israel.

"Israel will not allow attempts to exploit the civilian intermediary by the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to promote terrorist attacks and will deal with these attempts severely, while seeing Hamas as the responsible party," the Shin Bet said in a statement.

Following the findings of the investigation, it was decided to deny Israeli entry permits of 200 Gaza residents who have ties to what Israel describes as "terrorist elements."

The announcement comes a day after a deadly Jerusalem attack that involved two coordinated bombings at bus stops in the city that killed a 16-year-old boy and wounded at least 18 others.

Israel's security establishment remains on high alert amid the ongoing wave of terrorism.