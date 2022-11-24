An 18-year-old Israeli was injured when a car driven by a resident of Rahat drove into him

Israeli police were investigating a possible car ramming attack on Thursday in the southern city of Beer Sheba.

An 18-year-old Israeli was injured when a car driven by a resident of Rahat drove into him, with the incident captured on security camera.

Footage of the incident shows the car chasing the pedestrian onto the sidewalk, hitting him and driving off.

The suspect was apprehended and is currently being questioned by police. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries to his limbs.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services said in a statement that a report was received at 8:42 am about a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. MDA medics administered treatment and the young man was transported to Soroka Medical Center with bruised limbs.

