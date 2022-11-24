Israeli shot after argument in West Bank settlement, suspect arrested

Initial reports indicated that the man was shot due to being mistakingly identified as a terrorist

A person was shot and wounded on Thursday in the West Bank settlement of Kokhav Ya'akov after an argument, according to Israel's Police.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that an argument developed between two Israeli citizens who were standing at a bus stop in the settlement, located north of Jerusalem, during which one of the citizens fired several bullets.

Police forces arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect in the shooting. They collected findings at the scene and an investigation was opened accordingly.

The wounded man, said to be in his 30s, was evacuated to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment, reportedly in serious condition. He was later transferred to the trauma unit while sedated, ventilated and undergoing evaluation and treatment.

Initial reports from Hatzalah indicated that the man was shot due to being mistakingly identified as a terrorist. There were also conflicting reports from Israeli media on the wounded man's identity, including whether he was Israeli or Palestinian.

Earlier in November, a man was shot and killed in the Israeli central city of Ra'anana after a soldier mistook him for a terrorist. The soldier, who said he felt as though he was in danger, shot the man at a bus stop at Ra'anana Junction. The wounded man, a citizen around the age of 40, was taken to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba and later pronounced dead.