West Bank: Israeli security forces arrest 2 suspected terrorists

Operation comes amid uptick in Palestinian terrorism

Israeli security forces on Friday arrested two suspected terrorists in the West Bank as part of Operation Breakwater, aimed to stem the tide of Palestinian terrorism targeting Israelis.

Israeli soldiers entered the Shukba village in ​​the Ephraim regional division to arrest a wanted person suspected of involvement in terrorist activity. At the same time, another wanted suspect was arrested in the city of Yatta in the area of ​​the Yehuda regional division.

No one was hurt in the operation and the two suspects were taken for investigation.

Israel saw a drastic uptick in the number and severity of Palestinian attacks in recent days. Wednesday saw the first bombings in Jerusalem since 2016, with an Israeli-Canadian teenager killed in twin explosions at bus stops that left 18 others wounded.