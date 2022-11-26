This incident comes days after first bombing attack in the capital since 2016

Israeli police defused a pipe bomb placed near the Chords Bridge at the entrance to Jerusalem on Saturday.

After receiving a report about a suspicious object placed under the bridge, police arrived with a sapper. The bomb was diffused without damage or injury.

"We remind the public to be on alert to suspicious objects, at all times," the police said. "If there is any doubt, the public is urged to immediately call the police emergency number 100, see that people remain at a distance and await the forces."

This week saw the first terrorist bombings in Jerusalem since 2016, with an Israeli-Canadian teenager killed in twin explosions at bus stops, including one at the entrance to the city. At least 18 others were wounded.

In the aftermath, Israel's police on Friday said that it would reinforce bus and train stations in Jerusalem, increasing the number of officers across the city and focusing specifically on crowded areas such as places of worship and shopping centers. The statement added citizens shouldn't panic but instead remain alert and report any suspicious activities or people to the proper authorities.