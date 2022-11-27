West Bank council demands more protections for soldiers

'While the soldiers fulfill their missions, they have to deal with violent harassment,' says Shlomo Na'aman

The leader of a West Bank council penned a letter on Sunday to Israel's Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, calling on him to protect Israeli soldiers from "anarchists and terrorist-supported organizations" following altercations that resulted in five soldiers being suspended.

On Friday, videos emerged from the West Bank city of Hebron showing Israeli soldiers beating a left-wing activist from the group "Breaking the Silence," which traveled to Hebron to meet with Palestinians. In one video, a soldier grabbed an activist from behind and threw him to the ground before punching him.

The letter from the Gush Etzion Regional Council chairman Shlomo Na'aman says that groups such as "Breaking the Silence” are "acting against the law and come with the aim of provoking the soldiers, disturbing the residents and agitating the area."

"While the soldiers fulfill their missions, they have to deal with violent harassment. The solution to this is not found in press releases, but in exercising your authority and directing the forces to prevent provocateurs from reaching areas of friction."

It continues that the council has warned the security establishment that the military has been avoiding dealing properly with "anarchist activists and groups supported by terrorist organizations." As a result, the letter claims, Israeli soldiers are exposed to "well-timed and well-publicized provocations with the aim of harming the military and the State of Israel."

The letter concludes by calling on Kohavi not to allow left-wing groups to travel to the West Bank, which would prevent "planned and well-publicized provocations to weaken our soldiers on the front lines."

At the bottom, the letter adds that this does not "legitimize any action or statement" from the soldiers, noting that disciplinary measures must be taken in the case of "inappropriate behavior."