Israel's military: 500 terror attacks thwarted in the past year

More than 2,500 Palestinian suspects have been apprehended throughout the West Bank since the end of March

Israel's army said on Monday it thwarted some 500 terror attacks since the start of 2022, a year that has seen countless counterterrorism raids in the West Bank.

More than 2,500 Palestinian suspects were apprehended throughout the West Bank since Operation "Break the Wave" began at the end of March, following a series of deadly terrorist attacks that left 19 dead.

Of the nearly 3,000 individual arrest operations, 550 of them involved special forces and at least 250 weapons were seized, the military said, citing military intelligence assessments. Additionally, some $785,000 in cash - allegedly intended to be used for terrorism purposes - was seized by the Israeli military.

The majority of Operation "Break the Wave" has focused on the northern West Bank, specifically the cities of Nablus and Jenin.

For an Explainer on the West Bank city of Jenin, click here.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army recorded at least 281 shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers in the West Bank, compared to 91 last year.

Israel's military also saw an increase in Jewish settler attacks against Palestinians, with 838 incidents recorded this year, compared to 446 last year - an 88 percent increase. Despite the increase, only 113 arrests were made, and 101 investigations were opened.

Among these attacks, 14 were considered "serious" - that is to say involving injured Palestinians or seriously damaged property. This includes damage done by stone-throwing and Molotov cocktails, physical assaults, and more.

The most violent areas in the West Bank included the cities: Huwara, Yitzhar, Oz Eztion, Shilo Valley, Kochav Hashahar, and the South Hebron Hills.