Israeli wounded in West Bank ramming attack

Palestinian terrorist killed by Israeli forces after fleeing the scene

One Israeli was hit on Tuesday in a car ramming attack in the West Bank settlement of Kochav Yaakov.

The 20-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle on Route 60 and was receiving medical treatment, according to the Magen David Adom emergency services. She was fully conscious with moderate to serious wounds to the head.

The woman was transported to the trauma unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in stable condition and was transferred for imaging tests and further treatment, the hospital said in a statement.

The Palestinian terrorist involved in the car ramming was killed by Israeli forces after fleeing the scene. The attacker was named as Rani Mamoun Faiz Abu Ali, 45, from the Palestinian city of Beitunia near Ramallah. He was a father of five children. The suspect had a work permit to be allowed in Israel.

The attack occurred near the settlement's gas station. The woman was on the hood of the car while the driver sped off.

Many Israeli forces and police were at the scene of the attack.

Data from the Israeli military released on Monday showed that 500 terrorist attacked were thwarted since the start of the year.

More than 2,500 Palestinian suspects were apprehended throughout the West Bank since Operation "Break the Wave" began at the end of March, following a series of deadly terrorist attacks that left 19 dead.

On Monday night, three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces.