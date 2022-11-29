Analysis: The challenge of providing deterrence on all fronts

As threats become more challenging and sophisticated, Israel must display unity and strength in response

As each new year begins, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Intelligence Branch publishes a security forecast. Those who hoped to be exposed to an optimistic forecast for 2023 are likely to be disappointed.

No less than 281 terrorist incidents took place in 2022 in the West Bank, compared to “only” 91 for the previous year. Data released by the IDF this week also showed that approximately 550 (!) terrorist attacks have been thwarted since the start of 2022. That’s in addition to 250 illegal weapons seized, and the arrests of around 2,500 (!) people suspected of terrorist activity.

But as we know, preventive intelligence is not foolproof, and according to the data of the security establishment, during the current wave of terrorism, 31 people have been murdered so far — the highest number in the last decade — and dozens more wounded.

Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90 Israelis light candles at the scene of a terrorist attack in central Tel Aviv on April 8, 2022.

And it shows no sign of stopping. As these lines were being written, a Palestinian terrorist carried out another ramming attack in the West Bank, moderately wounding a 20-year-old young woman (later identified as a soldier).

The increase in attacks, coupled with the weakening of the Palestinian Authority's control on the ground, means it will not be easy to curb this violence without significant steps to renew deterrence.

From Israel's point of view, it is very important, even essential, to continue the security coordination with the Palestinian Authority as much as possible. The problem, however, is that the weakening of the PA makes such coordination less effective.

If the West Bank was the only front that Israel was dealing with, it would be possible to deal with it with determination and without let-up until the wave of attacks stopped. But Israel has always faced parallel threats, all the time and on all fronts.

Photo by Olivier Fitoussil/Flash90 Police and security personnel at the scene of a terrorist attack in Jerusalem, Israel on November 23, 2022.

From arms smuggling through Syria to the terrorist organization Hezbollah, to the arming of Hamas in the Gaza Strip (which at any given moment is preparing for the next round of escalation). From Iran's never-ending nuclear race, to the cyber threat that could disrupt the lives of the country's citizens with a few clicks on the computer.

The threats are different in their nature and influence, so are the security echelon’s preparations for them. The reports in the foreign media of "mysterious explosions" in Iran, or that Israel Air Force planes are bombing specific trucks in a long convoy somewhere on the Syria-Iraq border, clearly indicate the extent of Israel's intelligence, even far from home. It is a combination of knowledge, ability, tactics and execution. But as mentioned — intelligence is not foolproof, and as the soccer World Cup has shown, even the best goalkeeper lets in goals occasionally.

There is no doubt that Israel knows how to deal with these broad threats, but the threats are becoming more challenging and sophisticated. And when this is the case, what is needed is to transmit unity and strength — to establish a government as soon as possible and show the enemy, on all fronts and at every distance, and show that there are safe and stable hands on the wheel.