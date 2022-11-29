Israel’s DM Gantz discusses security with Turkish counterpart

‘I am certain that the trend of strengthening security ties between the two countries will continue’

Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday met with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, and expressed his confidence in the continued warming of relations between the two countries.

Gantz joins the opposition as Likud leader and incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu forms a new government.

"I told the Turkish Defense Minister that I am certain that the trend of strengthening security ties between the two countries will continue," said the outgoing minister.

Gantz also reiterated Israel's condolences for the recent terror attack in Istanbul and thanked Akar for Turkey's condemnation of last week's bombings in Jerusalem.

Turkey appointed in mid-November a first ambassador to Israel after four years, thus signing the full resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Sakir Ozkan Torunlar was appointed to the post by presidential decree, according to Turkish media.

After several months of warming ties, the two countries announced in August the full restoration of their diplomatic relations and the return of their ambassadors. Israel had appointed an ambassador to Ankara in September.