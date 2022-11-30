Netanyahu asks to leave army out of politics after Hebron probe

'Violent behavior against a citizen is unacceptable'

Israel's incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday urged both left-wing and right-wing politician to "leave Israeli army out of any political debate" following a probe into the Hebron incident.

"The IDF is the people's army, I call on everyone, right and left, to leave it out of any political debate," he tweeted, apparently responding to his ally, right-wing lawmaker and likely Israel's future national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who criticized a decision by Israel’s army to punish a soldier who taunted an activist in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Soldiers of the Givati Brigade who clashed with left-wing activists in Hebron last week acted “inappropriately,” the Israeli military (IDF) said on Wednesday morning. The probe was conducted after a video emerged showing soldiers beating and cursing the activists while operating in Hebron on Friday.

"Violent behavior against a citizen is unacceptable," the report said, adding that “it is forbidden for a fighter to express himself in a belligerent way while expressing a political position."

Referring to the soldier who was shown striking an activist, the report stated that he was placed under investigation by the Military Police and Israel Police following his suspension from operational duty. The results of the probe will be presented to the Military Attorney General.

The report also stated that another soldier who was recorded verbally abusing an activist “expressed himself in a way that is not appropriate for a soldier in the IDF.” He was suspended and later sentenced to 10 days of confinement at the military prison base.

“During his arraignment, the fighter admitted his actions, expressed remorse, stated that he understood the gravity of the actions and accepted the responsibility for committing the crime,” the report said.

The investigation was carried out by the commander of the Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fox. He said that even though he supports the “IDF soldiers in any use of force required to remove a threat” he condemns cases “in which fighters go beyond and use their power and authority unnecessarily.”