Israel hosts conference on homeland and cyber security

'We are a small country but when it comes to cyber technology we are about 16% of the world industry'

Israel hosted 65 different companies that showcased the country’s capabilities during the 7th International Homeland Security & Cyber Conference held in Tel Aviv on November 28-30.

Homeland security and cyber security are big issues in a country in a constant struggle against its enemies.

“We are a small country but when it comes to cyber technology we are about 16 percent of the world industry. It comes from this little spot in the Middle East,” Ayelet Nachmias Verbin, chairperson of the Israel Export Institute told i24NEWS.

This is the reason the conference headed by the Israel Export Institute and the Ministry of Economy brought together many companies and people from Israel and abroad. Visitor understand that Israel is the place to find the latest developments.

“To me Israel has always been the go-to place when it comes to cutting edge above-the-state-of-art in cyber security technology,” said Ivan Constantin, cyber security expert from Romania.

“One of the things we are looking at is predictive analytics, looking at training our artificial intelligence models to help us understand where fires will occur,” Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, U.S. fire administrator, noted.

Dozens of companies presented their innovations in cyber and security, providing solutions to the various challenges Israel faces. One such challenge is the constant attempts to carry out car ramming attacks, sometimes targeting police checkpoints.

“The main product that we are dealing with now is this barrier it can stop vehicles at a speed of 50 kmh and a weight of 7.5 tons. In this case if you have a short time you can build it in five minutes and stop any attack or ramming car,” said David Noy, VP Business Development at Mifram.

The Israeli Police and Ministry of Internal Security also participated in the conference as they hosted more than 50 police commissioners from around the world, who came to see how Israeli technology can help them.

“It is very important. This is one of the ways to expose the capabilities of the Israeli industry and this is a great example,” said outgoing internal security minister Omer Bar Lev.

It's an industry generating billions of dollars for the local economy, and it's a road that often begins in Israel, at events just like the International Homeland Security & Cyber Conference.