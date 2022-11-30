Israeli forces arrest suspects involved in Jerusalem attacks - report

Israeli security forces have been on high alert since the bombings last week

Israeli forces on Wednesday reportedly arrested several suspects involved in last week's twin bombings in Jerusalem that killed two people.

A week after the double attack, members of the terrorist cell allegedly responsible for placing explosive devices at two bus stops were detained in east Jerusalem. These are the first suspects to be detained as the manhunt for other participants continues, according to media reports.

Last Wednesday, the first explosion occurred at a bus stop at Givat Sha'ul Junction, near the city's western entrance, and the second at Ramot Junction in northern Jerusalem. Police suggested that both bombs were detonated remotely and filled with nails and bolts to cause as much damage as possible.

Aryeh Shechopek, a 16-year-old student, died at the scene. Another victim, 50-year-old Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada passed away from his wounds in Shaare Zedek Medical Center three days later.

Although no specific group claimed responsibility for the terrorist attacks, there was praise from both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad following the attacks. Israeli security forces have been on high alert since the bombings, focusing on intelligence efforts to detect the people behind the attacks.

This is a developing story.