Israel seize M16 in arrest of Palestinian terror suspect

Israeli forces also confiscate $14,500 and a vest allegedly suspected to be intended for terror activity

Israeli security forces on Wednesday arrested a Palestinian man in the West Bank suspected of planning a terror attack.

In a joint operation, Israel's army and internal security service the Shin Bet in the northern West Bank village of Ya'bad, A'ani Harzallah was arrested for suspicion of terrorism. He had already been imprisoned twice in the past.

Israeli forces also seized an M-16 assault rifle, a vest, and $14,500, which were all suspected to be intended for terror activity. During Harzallah's arrest, armed men fired weapons and threw explosives at the Israeli forces. There were no casualties among the Israeli forces, who fired back at the suspects.

Harzallah and the weapon were handed over to the Shin Bet for further investigation.

Data from the Israeli military released on Monday showed that 500 terrorist attacks were thwarted since the start of the year. More than 2,500 Palestinian suspects were also apprehended throughout the West Bank since Operation "Break the Wave" began at the end of March, following a series of deadly terrorist attacks that left 19 dead.

Earlier this week, three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces, and an Israeli soldier was hit in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank settlement of Kochav Yaakov.