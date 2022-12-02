West Bank: IDF arrest Lions' Den operative in Nablus

No Israeli troops hurt in the operation

Israeli security forces nabbed a Palestinian terrorism suspect in the West Bank city of Nablus on Friday. He was named as 22-year-old Aahmad Haraz, an operative of the Lion's Den terrorist group who has a long rap sheet for terrorist offenses.

During the operation fire exchange began between Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian gunmen; there were no casualties among Israeli troops.

The Red Crescent reported that a young man was seriously injured by IDF fire and was evacuated to a nearby hospital.