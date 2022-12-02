English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

West Bank: IDF arrest Lions' Den operative in Nablus

i24NEWS

1 min read
Lion's Den operative Ahmad Haraz
Photo from Twitter used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright LawLion's Den operative Ahmad Haraz

No Israeli troops hurt in the operation

Israeli security forces nabbed a Palestinian terrorism suspect in the West Bank city of Nablus on Friday. He was named as 22-year-old Aahmad Haraz, an operative of the Lion's Den terrorist group who has a long rap sheet for terrorist offenses. 

During the operation fire exchange began between Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian gunmen; there were no casualties among Israeli troops. 

The Red Crescent reported that a young man was seriously injured by IDF fire and was evacuated to a nearby hospital.

This article received 0 comments