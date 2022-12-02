Pro-Palestinian rally in Hebron draws counter-protesters

IDF shortens jail time for soldier who taunted activist from 10 to 6 days

Human rights activists in Hebron protested on Friday against Israeli military presence in the West Bank city. The protesters condemned the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier caught on video assaulting a left-wing activist last week.

Israeli soldiers set up a buffer zone separating the demonstration from right-wing counter-protesters. The counter-protesters charged that the left-wingers were harassing IDF soldiers and that their activities were bankrolled by the European Union.

In footage shared by a rights NGO, a soldier can be seen tackling an activist to the ground and punching him in the face, apparently without any provocation on his part. Another video of the same incident shows a soldier from the same squad confronting an activist saying, "Ben-Gvir will fix things here," and "That's it, you lost... the party is over."

Jewish Power party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, expected to be appointed national security minister in the next government, defended the soldiers, suggesting that the left-wing activists were to blame, and called on the police to investigate the incident.

The Israeli military suspended the two soldiers involved in last week's incident. On Friday it announced that it cut the sentence of one of the soldiers from 10 to six days.