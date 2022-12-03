Iron Dome not activated as rocket was headed for an empty field

A rocket fired at southern Israel by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip on Saturday landed in an open field, causing no damage, the Israeli military confirmed. This was the first rocket launch from the Hamas-controlled enclave in over a month.

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said the Iron Dome anti-missile shield was not activated, as the rocket was expected to land in open terrain. It fell in the Shaar Hanegev regional council, not far from the Nahal Oz kibbutz.

Security sources confirmed to i24NEWS that the Islamic Jihad terrorist group is believed to be behind the attack.