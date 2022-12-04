Analysis: How Israel’s policy in Gaza keeps Hamas on the fence

The terrorist group has a lot to lose from renewed confrontation with Israel

Israel has been expecting some kind of reaction from the Gaza Strip since Thursday morning, following the incident in Jenin in which two senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants were killed. That reaction probably came on Saturday night, and it's one that teaches us that just as the Islamic Jihad is eager to fire, Hamas is eager to restrain them.

The organization controlling the Gaza Strip has a lot to lose from renewed confrontation with Israel. In the past year and a half, since the end of Operation "Guardian of the Walls,” Gaza has seen considerable economic relief.

That is why the Gaza border has been almost completely quiet during that period and even when there was a flareup it only involved the Islamic Jihad, Hamas choosing to sit on the fence.

Islamic Jihad naturally has a different view. They have closer ties with Iran, they bear no responsibility for the civilian population in Gaza and they see their militants killed in the West Bank, one after the other.

The Islamic Jihad wants to fire rockets. Hamas is not interested but understands the need to let the PIJ let off some steam. The solution?

Let Islamic Jihad fire an occasional rocket after big events in the West Bank, but make sure the projectile lands in an open area causing no damage or casualties. In a region with small communities and plenty of agricultural land, it is quite easy to do.

This shows the success of the Israeli policy allowing more and more workers from Gaza into Israel and more and more goods into the Strip. Hamas likes Israel just as much as the PIJ does, but understands there is too much at stake. As painful as the blows in Nablus and Jenin may be, they are not enough for Hamas to lose everything it achieved in the past 18 months.