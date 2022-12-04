Lapid gives 'full backing' to troops following backlash

Lapid says he will 'not accept defamation' of Israel's security forces 'who risk their lives every day'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that the government gives "full backing" to the country's troops following international criticism of an officer's conduct.

On Friday, an Israeli Border Police officer shot and killed a 22-year-old Palestinian in the West Bank city of Huwara during what the army claims was a stabbing attack. Video footage of the incident showed the Palestinian fighting with an Israeli officer, attempting to snatch his weapon before being shot.

Following the incident, the police distributed a photo of a knife on the ground and one of an officer with what appeared to be a stab wound to his head.

Haim Zach / GPO Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid (R) with military military Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kohavi (L), December 4, 2022.

The officer received backlash from Palestinians, who denounced the killing as an "execution," and from others internationally, including the United Nations envoy to the Middle East, who said he was "horrified."

Following a security assessment in the West Bank, Lapid responded to the criticism, saying the government would "not accept defamation" of its security forces "who risk their lives every day to protect the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel."

Haim Zach / GPO Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid (bottom row, second from the right) holds a security assessment of the West Bank, December 4, 2022.

"In the face of terrorist organizations, we need a strong, disciplined army, with a clear chain of command, that operates only according to the law," Lapid continued. "This is the secret of our strength. This is what created the strength of the Israeli army."

Lapid toured the West Bank division with Israel's military Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kohavi, and the head of the National Security Council, Eyal Hulta, among others.