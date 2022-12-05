Israeli forces arrest son of Islamic Jihad leader in Jenin

Bassam al-Saadi’s arrest in August prompted the launch of the Gaza Operation 'Breaking Dawn'

Israeli forces on Monday morning arrested a son of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) senior official Bassam al-Saadi in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Yahya al-Saadi, the son of Bassam al-Saadi who himself was arrested in Jenin in August on suspicion of terrorist activities, was detained during clashes with the Israeli military (IDF). During the operation, Molotov cocktail and pipe bombs were thrown at Israeli soldiers, who also came under the gunfire.

"The fighters operated in the village of Jabariat in the area of ​​the Menasha regional division to confiscate ammunition and arrest Yahya al-Saadi, a senior member of the PIJ terrorist organization and suspected of involvement in terrorist activity," the IDF statement said.

"Also, during the operation of the forces in the Jenin refugee camp in the area of ​​the same division, suspects fired at the forces who returned fire," it added.

Bassam al-Saadi’s arrest sparked a three-day conflict in Gaza following the PIJ’s threats of retaliation. In response, Israel launched Operation “Breaking Dawn” against PIJ. Palestinian militants fired over 1,000 rockets towards Israel, while the IDF hit PIJ's military infrastructure.

The conflict ended after an Egypt-brokered ceasefire agreement was signed, which allegedly included the release of al-Saadi, but the Israeli side later denied such conditions were negotiated. In late August Israel’s military prosecution filed an indictment against al-Saadi, accusing him of receiving funds for "terrorism."

JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP Bassam al-Saadi, an alleged leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, poses for a picture at the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

Earlier on Monday morning, the IDF also carried out an operation in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, where "three wanted persons belonging to the terrorist organization 'The Popular Front' were arrested."

"During the activity, suspects threw stones, Molotov cocktails and explosives at the fighters who responded by shooting," with Palestinian reports saying that one person was killed and five wounded.

"IDF soldiers also operated in the city of Kalkilia and in the villages of Nelin and Kifal Harat in the area of ​​the Ephraim Brigade to arrest five more wanted persons," the IDF stated.

The military said there were no casualties among its forces, and the detained suspects have been transferred for interrogation.