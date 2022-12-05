English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Shooting reported at Israeli settlement of Ofra

i24NEWS

1 min read
Bullet hole seen on a bus after a shooting attack near Ofra, in the West Bank
IDF Information Security DepartmentBullet hole seen on a bus after a shooting attack near Ofra, in the West Bank

No casualties reported

A shooting attack at the Israeli settlement of Ofra was reported on Monday night.

The shooting reportedly occurred at the gate of the rear of the West Bank settlement.

A security force at a military post reported that a vehicle approached and several shots were fired from it. The vehicle then fled the scene. 

Security forces were en route to the settlement and were searching for the vehicle. 

No casualties were reported.

This is a developing story

This article received 0 comments