Shooting reported at Israeli settlement of Ofra
No casualties reported
A shooting attack at the Israeli settlement of Ofra was reported on Monday night.
The shooting reportedly occurred at the gate of the rear of the West Bank settlement.
A security force at a military post reported that a vehicle approached and several shots were fired from it. The vehicle then fled the scene.
Security forces were en route to the settlement and were searching for the vehicle.
No casualties were reported.
This is a developing story
