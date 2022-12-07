Israeli fighter pilot on joint Israel, France air force exercise

'Eastern Breeze' saw Israeli and French forces 'improve their skills' and the nations 'strengthen their links'

Israel's military this week held a joint exercise dubbed “Eastern Breeze,” during which the Israeli and French air forces carried out several flight scenarios – i24NEWS sat down with one of the Israeli fighter pilots who led the operation.

Sharing and cooperating: The objective of the joint military exercise organized by Israel’s army. Its host: The Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, docked at the port of Haifa in northern Israel. On board: Four “Rafale”-type fighter planes alongside Israeli F-16I aircraft.

"We were surprised to be able to speak the same language," said Captain I, an Israeli F16I "Sufa" fighter pilot who was on the front line of the operations. “It was very interesting to be able to share, talk to each other, and consolidate the relationships between the pilots,” he told i24NEWS.

Israeli army Joint exercise of Israeli and French planes.

According to an official statement from the Israeli army spokesperson, the exercise was about flying "wing to wing" while practicing joint strikes and countering airborne threats while sharing knowledge. The French and Israeli pilots flew over the Dead Sea, the Mitzpe Ramon crater in Israel’s southern Negev region, and along part of the Mediterranean coast.

"We insisted more on our common experiences than on precise attack scenarios concerning regions or predetermined targets" noted Captain I, who defined the flight differences between the two armies. "The French pilots operate according to NATO's know-how. That is to say that each aircraft and device knows beforehand what it has to do in flight and the squadrons operate en masse.”

“Since my pilot training, I got used to pre-flight briefing being canceled, forcing you to adapt to the operating scheme even in flight. It does not mean that one tactic is better than another, but it does allow you to share your know-how and learn from each other," he added.

Israeli army Joint exercise of French and Israeli planes.

The adaptability of Israeli fighter pilots is undoubtedly one of the peculiarities of Israel's air force, and it often happens that flight plans change once the pilots are already in the cockpit – evidenced by the many videos broadcast during the latest operations in Gaza against the Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad extremist groups.

Israeli pilots are notorious for flying low to be more efficient, which puts them in de facto danger. Impossible to know, however, was what the common flight scenario is for French pilots, according to Captain I.

On the other hand, the Israeli pilot explained that the main difference between “Eastern Breeze” and other international exercises like "Blue Flag" – which included forces from India, Germany, Italy, Britain, France, Greece, and the United States – was "the time that was allocated to discussions and joint flights. When we train with several countries, the timing is much tighter," Captain I explained.

In the end, this type of combined exercise made it possible "to improve the skills of both sides and to strengthen the links between nations and armies,” Colonel G, commander of the Israeli base in Ramon, southern Israel, told i24NEWS.