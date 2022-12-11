Israeli army conducts surprise drill simulating clashes with Hezbollah

Some 8,000 soldiers and 5,000 reservists are taking part in the exercise

A surprise military exercise involving thousands of Israeli soldiers was launched on Saturday evening, simulating the fighting on the northern border.

The exercise dubbed “Warm Winter 2” will be held until Tuesday, the Israeli army (IDF) announced. The drill is aimed at "boosting the readiness" of combat units and army logistics in the face of "sudden events and various scenarios in the northern area" involving clashes with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies in the region.

Some 8,000 soldiers and 5,000 reservists are taking part in the exercise, the IDF said. The drill is led by the Technology and Logistics Division headed by the head of the Technology and Logistics Division, Major General Michel Janko.

“During the exercise, the forces will practice how to manage a sudden deployment in the face of operational scenarios in the northern arena, with an emphasis on logistics network readiness and cooperation between units of the land arm,” according to the army statement, which specified that the exercise was planned in advance.

Earlier on Saturday, media learned that Israel allegedly warned Lebanon about potential strikes on Beirut airport over reports that Iran had recently transferred weapons to Hezbollah via civilian flights.