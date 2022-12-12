Israel army: 'Highly probable' Jenin girl shot accidentally

Israel's military says it 'regrets harm to non-involved people, even those who are in a combat environment'

Israel's military said on Monday that there was a "high probability" that the teenager killed in the West Bank's Jenin a day earlier was hit by an accidental shot from Israelis firing at armed men.

"At the end of a preliminary investigation, it was found that there is indeed a high probability that the girl who was killed was hit by an accidental shot that was fired at armed men on a roof in the area," Israel's military said in a statement. "Apparently, the girl who was killed was on the roof of one of the houses near the armed men."

Palestinian media on Sunday said 16-year-old Jana Majdi Assam Assaf Zakarne was found with seven bullets in her body. The director of Jenin's governmental hospital said she was killed from a bullet in the back of her head. Earlier on Monday, the Israeli army said it was aware of the girl's death and was investigating the incident.

(Social Media) Jana Majdi Assam Zakarna, 16, killed during a shootout between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in Jenin in the West Bank.

"The claim that the security forces shot at non-involved people on purpose is unfounded and baseless," the Israeli military continued. "Security forces will continue to investigate and work to clarify the circumstances of the incident."

Additionally, the military said it "regrets any harm to non-involved people, even those who are in a combat environment and in the exchange of fire near the armed terrorists."

"The security forces will continue to act to counter terrorism wherever necessary while making an effort to avoid harming those not involved."

Overnight on Monday, Israeli security forces arrested 18 wanted people, three of which were in Jenin. There were no casualties to Israeli forces.