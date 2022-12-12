Israel's Shin Bet foils Gaza 'catfish' plot

The fictitious profiles impersonated 'authentic, Israeli women,' but were actually run by operatives in Gaza

Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency on Monday revealed that operatives from the Gaza Strip attempted to contact Israelis through fake "catfish" social media accounts.

According to the Shin Bet, the fictitious profiles impersonated "authentic, Israeli women." However, these accounts were actually run by operatives from the Gaza Strip.

The Shin Bet continued that the operatives used photos of Israeli women to "lure Israeli citizens into contact with the aim of harming them." The Shin Bet did not specify if any Israelis were contacted and did not name the group behind the operation.

Shin Bet Fictitious social media accounts that the Shin Bet says was created by operatives in the Gaza Strip to ‘catfish’ Israelis.

Profiles pretending to be Israeli fitness trainers were found on both Facebook and Instagram under the names "Maria David" and "Maria Shimon."

Following the disclosure, the Shin Bet involved the cyber department of the State Attorney's Office, which is responsible for handling illegal content on social networks. The profiles were then removed.

"Terrorists use social networks to use fictitious characters and fool innocent citizens in a way that poses a threat to their privacy and personal security," the Shin Bet stated. It continued that it "emphasizes the importance of careful and responsible conduct on social networks in order to reduce the risk of exploitation or harm by hostile elements."

This is not the first instance of terror groups using fake social media accounts. The use of fake social media profiles by militant groups goes as far back as 2017 when reports emerged of Hamas using them to attempt to contact Israeli soldiers.