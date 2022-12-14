Kohavi: Israel behind November strike on Syria-Iraq border

Israel did not take responsibility for the attack that killed at least 10 people until now

Israel was behind a strike against a convoy on the Syrian-Iraqi border in November, Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi revealed on Wednesday.

According to reports, the convoy was transporting Iranian weapons from Iraq to Syria. An Iraqi official, however, said the tanker was carrying a legal shipment of fuel that Iran was sending to Lebanon.

The strike was near Abu Kamal, a border town often used as a trans-shipment point by militant groups, and hit 22 trucks. At least 10 people and an unknown number of Iranians, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members, were killed.

Past strikes near the al-Qaim border crossing have been blamed on Israel or the U.S. However, after early reports suggested the attack was carried out by the U.S., a senior American official clarified that it was not involved in the strike.

Following the statement from the U.S., media began attributing the airstrike to Israel, but the Jewish state did not take responsibility until now.

Israel has waged a long-running campaign of aerial bombardment against what it says are Iranian targets in Syria – including militant forces and proxies – and has conducted hundreds of airstrikes aimed at interrupting Tehran’s smuggling of weapons to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.