2022 among deadliest years for Israelis and Palestinians

31 people in Israel and the West Bank died in terrorist attacks since the beginning of the year

With a series of deadly terror attacks and near-daily clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants, 2022 is shaping up to be the deadliest year for Israelis and Palestinians in years.

According to data from the Shin Bet security agency, 27 Israeli civilians and foreign nationals have been killed in terror attacks carried out by Palestinian or Arab-Israeli terrorists in Israel and the West Bank since the beginning of the year.

In addition, three soldiers were killed in attacks directed against the Israeli military (IDF). A police officer was also killed in clashes by a Palestinian sniper during an operation in the West Bank.

With 31 people killed as a result of Palestinian attacks, 2022 is the deadliest year since 2015, when 29 people were killed in a series of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming incidents. The majority of deaths this year have occurred in attacks in the Tel Aviv area and neighboring towns (12), and in the West Bank (9).

In addition, four people were killed in an attack in the southern city of Beer Sheba, while another four died in separate attacks in Jerusalem. Two people were also killed in an attack in the city of Hadera in the north of the country. According to the Shin Bet, more than 129 people have been wounded in attacks this year.

Most of the terrorists came from the Jenin and Nablus areas in the northern West Bank, where the Israeli army has focused much of its counterterrorism efforts. Separately, the Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry reported 167 Palestinian deaths from "Israeli fire" in the West Bank so far this year, the highest toll since 2006, when 220 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank.

The IDF, which said the death toll this year was slightly lower (151), noted that the vast majority of those killed were involved in attacks or clashes with security forces.