Sources said that three IRGC members were killed and others were wounded in the international coalition attack

Iranian targets were struck in eastern Syria on Wednesday, according to Hebrew media reports.

The attack reportedly occurred in the vicinity of Deir ez-Zor, the largest city in the eastern part of the country. The planes reportedly targeted sites in Al Mayadin, east of Deir ez-Zor.

According to Arabic language sources, three members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in the strike with several other IRGC membrs wounded. The Arabic sources also said that the attack was part the international coalition, which includes the United States and Israel.

This is a developing story