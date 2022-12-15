Israel: Border Police chief says supports troops who killed Jenin teen

The Israeli soldiers in Jenin 'acted morally, with values, with courage, with determination, and saved lives,' according to Amir Cohen

Israel's Border Police commander on Wednesday expressed "emphatic" support for the soldiers who mistakingly killed 16-year-old Jana Majdi Assam Assaf Zakarne in Jenin.

During a police graduation ceremony, Amir Cohen said that the Israeli soldiers "acted morally, with values, with courage, with determination, and saved lives."

"And for that, I salute them," he continued, saying he "emphatically and unreservedly expressed my backing and support" for the troops.

Earlier this week, the Israeli military said that there was a "high probability" that its troops had "accidentally shot" Zakarne while firing at armed men in the West Bank city of Jenin. According to Palestinian media, Zakarne was found with seven bullets in her body.

Jana Majdi Assam Zakarna, 16, killed during a shootout between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in Jenin in the West Bank.

The military said it was examining the possibility that the 16-year-old girl was aiding militants in the area. It stated that claims that non-involved people were intentionally shot are "unfounded and baseless."

Cohen noted during his speech that "fighting in hostile territory... is sometimes accompanied by the fog of battle."

"As such, we are obliged to make decisions under fire and in a short period of time. We don't have VAR," he continued, referencing the ongoing World Cup and video replays used to review soccer matches. “We can’t go to the screen and decide what was the right thing or not.”

Footage from the Jenin operation showed terrorists opening fire and throwing explosives at the Israeli soldiers. Israel's security forces have operated extensively in the area to root out terrorists, specifically those affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.