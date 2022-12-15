Israel: Conscript soldiers to be removed from prison service in wake of pimping scandal

It is recommended that Israeli soldiers working in prisons be replaced by professional guards

Israel’s Defense Ministry on Thursday ordered the gradual removal of conscript soldiers from prison service, in the wake of what came to be known as the “Gilboa prison affair” – which involved female guards being allegedly pimped out to prisoners.

In a report released by Israel’s State Comptroller at the end of last month, 38 percent of conscripts serving in the Israel Prison System said they experienced sexual abuse.

State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman noted in the report that it was only the "tip of the iceberg,” and that the findings showed a "disturbing organizational reality." After visiting several security prison facilities in Israel and surveying some 13,000 soldiers, the audit found that 70 percent of said abuse was committed by a permanent employee or a "commander"

Earlier this year in June, an Israeli soldier who did her military service as a guard at Gilboa prison told media that she had been raped by a security prisoner and that her commanders were not only aware of what was going on – but "handed her over" to the Palestinian prisoner.

"It is not possible to justify a reality in which one out of four conscripted soldiers in the police and the Shin Bet experienced sexual abuse,” said Engelman in the report.

A joint committee set up by the Israeli Defense and Public Security Ministries recommended reducing the number of soldiers working in prisons and replacing them with professional guards.

“There is no doubt that... there is still work ahead of us,” said the Israel Prison Service soon after the State Comptroller's report. “We will carefully examine the data… to prevent future incidents.”