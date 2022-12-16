Submachine guns, riffles and other weapons seized

Israeli security forces arrested four terrorism suspects and confiscated firearms in the West Bank overnight Friday.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighters operated in the village of Beit Omer in the area of ​​the Etzion regional division and arrested two wanted persons suspected of carrying out terrorist activities.

During the operation of the forces in the village of Beit Ur a-Tatta, two wanted terrorists were arrested, and M16 riffles and other weaponry were confiscated.

In addition, in the villages of Kharbat Carmel and Beit Awa in the ​​the Yehuda regional division, Israeli soldiers arrested a suspected terrorists and seized 13 stolen vehicles and an improvised submachine gun of the type known as "Carlo."

No Israeli soldiers were hurt in the arrests that are part of the "Break the Wave" counterterrorism operation, aimed at stemming the rising tide of Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and elsewhere. The arrested suspects were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

With a series of deadly terror attacks and near-daily clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants, 2022 is set to become the deadliest year for Israelis and Palestinians in some time. According to data from the Shin Bet security agency, 27 Israeli civilians and foreign nationals have been killed in terror attacks carried out by Palestinian or Arab-Israeli terrorists in Israel and the West Bank since the beginning of the year.