Security forces are currently searching the area for the terrorists

An Israeli driver narrowly escaped as he came under fire from Palestinians in the northern West Bank on Friday, medics said.

According to the Rescuers Without Borders (RWB) emergency service, the driver was not hurt by the gunfire near the outpost of Havat Gilad, near Nablus.

In a video and photos shared by RWB, damage to the Israeli's car can be seen. The windows were smashed and bullet holes were observed on the driver's head restraint. The Israeli army dispatched troops to the scene to search for suspects.

Rescuers Without Borders An Israeli car is damaged following a shooting attack near the Havat Gilad outpost in the northern West Bank, on December 16, 2022.

"We fear returning to the reality of a wave of terror as we saw two months ago. Our request is not to return to the same mistakes that cost human blood. Close the checkpoints around Nablus now. Terrorists come in and out freely in a cowardly manner. We demand military action against the Palestinian Authority's terrorist infrastructure to prevent another wave of terror," reacted Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional Council.

In recent months, Palestinian gunmen have repeatedly targeted military posts, troops operating along the West Bank security fence, Israeli settlements, and civilians on the roads. Israel's army is operating a counterterrorism offensive mainly focused on the northern West Bank to deal with a series of Palestinian attacks that have claimed 31 lives in Israel and the West Bank since the start of the year.