Israel expels French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri for terrorism

Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced that French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri was deported from Israel on Sunday morning after his residency has been revoked nearly two weeks ago due to his "involvement in terrorist activities."

Hamouri, who is a French citizen and has never held Israeli citizenship, was expelled to France, where his wife and children are waiting for him, according to the outgoing minister.

"This is a long and protracted process and it is a tremendous achievement that just before the end of my duties I was able to bring about his deportation, with the tools at my disposal, and promote the fight against terrorism. I hope that the incoming government will continue this line and expel terrorists from Israel,” Shaked said.

The deportation was carried out by representatives of the Population and Immigration Authority, who will accompany Hamouri to France. The 37-year-old former resident of east Jerusalem, he was arrested several times as a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the U.S. and the EU.

“During his life he organized, incited and planned to carry out terrorist attacks himself and for the organization against citizens and prominent figures in Israel,” the ministry’s statement said.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison following the 2005 arrest over plotting an assassination of a prominent Israeli rabbi Ovadia Yossef. However, Hamouri was released in 2011 before serving a full sentence as a part of a Palestinian prisoners’ swap for an Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

After the release “he returned to work tirelessly within the Popular Front, rose to the top of the organization, and continued to work against the State of Israel.” Following several administrative arrests this year, Hamouri’s residency was revoked by the Interior Ministry in November.