Israeli forces raided a home in Nablus on Sunday morning and arrested two Palestinian suspects accused of carrying out attack

Two Palestinian suspects behind Friday's shooting attack near the Israeli settlement of Havat Gilad in the northern West Bank were captured by Israeli forces on Sunday morning, the Israeli army said in a statement.

The vehicle was damaged including a shattered windshield and the driver escaped unhurt during the incident. Israeli forces raided a home in Nablus.

Nasser Nakiv, 47, a resident of the Askar refugee camp in Nablus, was apprehended. He was previously in prison for another shooting attack and drug trafficking as a member of Tanzim, a paramilitary offshoot of Fatah. His son was also arrested during the operation as a second suspect in Friday's shooting.

During the raid, Israeli forces came under violent disturbance by rioters and rocks were thrown at the troops upon their departure. They responded with live fire and according to the army, an injury was detected. No casualties to the soldiers were identified.

The activity was part of the ongoing "Break the Wave" counter-terrorism operation and included the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet internal security services and Border Police forces. The suspects were handed over to the Shin Bet for further investigation.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, praised the capture of the suspected terrorists behind Friday's shooting attack.

"On behalf of the residents of Samaria and the entire nation of Israel, I thank the IDF, the Shin Bet and the security system for the quick and efficient action. I was there at the scene of the attack on Friday and it was a step away from an incident with a fatality, only by a great miracle the incident ended without casualties," Dagan said in a statement.

"Catching the targeted terrorist immediately is of great importance," Dagan continued. "The settlement in Samaria and the entire nation of Israel are strong, we will never break."

A terrorism suspect was also arrested in Jenin.