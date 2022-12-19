Palestinian suspect admits to Israeli security forces that ramming attack was revenge for cousin who died in gunfight against Israeli soldiers the previous day

New evidence confirms terroristic motives behind last week's car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv.

A Palestinian suspect, 31-year-old Ali Hamad, admitted to Israeli security that he rammed a motorcyclist to avenge his cousin who died in a gunfight against Israeli soldiers the day before. The suspect was in Israel with no permit, which raises questions about how he was able to evade authorities.

The victim, 30-year-old Gilad Tanami, was evacuated to the nearby Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov in moderate condition.

Police initially believed it to be a traffic accident, but more suspicious evidence began mounting, prompting a counter-terrorism investigation by the Shin Bet internal security services.

Israeli bus comes under fire in the West Bank

Seven shots were fired at a bus traveling in the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported.

The bus was carrying travelers returning from a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony in the former settlement of Sanour, which was evacuated as part of the 2005 Israeli disengagement from Gaza.

A member of Israel's parliament, the Knesset, who is also a member of the Jewish Power party, was on board the bus.

"As soon as we arrived at the citadel at Sanour we were faced with live fire. We lit the Hanukkah candles while in the background we could hear non-stop gunfire. Also on our way back for the whole drive there was shooting, stone-throwing from all sides and even Molotov cocktails," said Limor Son Har-Melech, MK with the Jewish Power party.

U.S. demands probe into crash that killed 2 Palestinians

The United States is calling for an investigation after two Palestinian brothers were killed after they were hit by an Israeli driver.

It happened while they were working on a disabled vehicle on the side of the road in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority called Saturday's collision an "intentional car-ramming attack," while Israeli police still say it was an accident.

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem's Palestinian affairs office offered condolences to the family of Mohammad and Muhannad Yousef Muteir from the Jerusalem-area Qulandia refugee camp, adding that they support a thorough police investigation into the tragedy.