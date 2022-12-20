Israel: 8 arrested over military base break-in, theft

The investigation revealed that all the detainees had committed other various weapons offenses and criminal offenses

Eight Bedouin Israeli men were arrested for suspected involvement in the break-in of an Israeli military base that resulted in the theft of tens of thousands of bullets, Israel's Shin Bet internal security service revealed on Tuesday.

In late October, Israeli media reported that 30,000 bullets were stolen from the Sde Teiman military base in southern Israel.

The Shin Bet named those who broke into the base as Harun al-Sana, Mamun al-Sana, Muhammad al-Sana and Hamed al-Sana. According to the security service, they cut through the base's fence and stole dozens of boxes of ammunition from a military bunker.

Hamed al-Sana and another person involved, Abdul Karim al-Sanae, were also involved in another break-in incident at the base.

Military training bases in the southern Israeli Negev desert, near Be'er Sheva.

An additional two suspects from the same community of Tarabin a-Sana - Abdul Karim al-Sanae and Tarek al-Sanae - were arrested for working to sell the ammunition to other parties.

The last two suspects arrested, Asmat Abu Alyon and Udai Abu Sarihan - residents of Tel Sheva - purchased the ammunition from the other suspects. According to the Shin Bet, they admitted this during the investigation and handed over some of the stolen ammunition to the security forces.

The investigation also revealed that all the detainees had committed other various weapons offenses and criminal offenses. The Southern District Attorney's Office is expected to file indictments in the coming days.

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Shin Bet Chief Ronan Bar to congratulate the team on apprehending the suspected thieves. Lapid emphasized that the capture would thwart further intrusions into bases in the future, and would prevent Israeli weapons from falling into the hands of terrorist and criminal organizations.