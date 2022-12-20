Israeli military: Drone crossing from Lebanese territory downed

Israel's military says the drone that was headed toward Zar'it most likely belonged to Hezbollah

Israel's military said on Tuesday that soldiers identified and downed a drone crossing from Lebanese territory into Israel a short while ago.

The drone was headed toward Zar'it - a moshav in northern Israel near the Lebanese border - and was monitored by the military throughout the incident. The statement from military did not say how the drone was downed, however, reports indicate it may have been brought down through electronic warfare means.

According to the statement, initial assessments show that the drone most likely belonged to the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah. The army concluded: "The Israeli military will continue to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty."

This comes a day after an airstrike on a Hezbollah weapons depot in Syria's Damascus attributed to Israel. According to reports, two were killed in the strike - unidentified but likely affiliated with Hezbollah. Israel has not commented on the reports, as it seldom does after alleged attacks in Syria.

In July, Israel shot down three drones flown by Hezbollah that were headed toward a rig on the then-disputed Karish gas field. Hezbollah acknowledged the launch of the three drones, saying, "The mission was accomplished," without referring to the Israeli interception.