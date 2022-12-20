Police woman wounded during car stop and search

Police arrested two suspects

A car-ramming attack was reported on Tuesday near the town of Carmit in southern Israel, leaving a police woman lightly wounded.

A group of police officers stopped a suspicious car with multiple passengers at the Shoket Junction on Highway 60. Preliminary reports suggested that during the inspection of the vehicle the driver hit a 22-year old police woman and fled the scene.

Police later said the the motives behind the attack could have been criminal. Israeli security forces searched for the car and arrested two suspects for involvement.

Earlier on Monday, 31-year-old Palestinian suspect Ali Hamad admitted to Israeli security nationalistic motives behind last week's car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv. He said that he rammed a motorcyclist to avenge his cousin who died in a gunfight against Israeli soldiers the day before. The victim, 30-year-old Gilad Tanami, was evacuated to the nearby Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov in moderate condition.

Israel has seen a spike in the number of traffic incidents in recent months. Almost 1,400 cases of road violence have been recorded across the country since the beginning of the year.